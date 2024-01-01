Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Lakewood

Lakewood restaurants
Lakewood restaurants that serve pies

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger - Lakewood

1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3758 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thin Mint$8.50
Frito Chili Pie Burger - Burger of the Month$12.00
Our custom Beef blend topped with Frito Corn Chips, Texas Chili, Chopped Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, and Mustard. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Liberty Burger - Lakewood
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Frito Pie$7.69
Layered Fritos, all beef chili and shredded cheddar!
Frito Pie Burger$12.34
1/2 lb Perfectly Seasoned Beef Patty, Melted Cheddar, Haystack Chili, Fritos, Topped with Queso, Served on a White Brioche Bun
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village

