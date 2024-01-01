Pies in Lakewood
Lakewood restaurants that serve pies
More about Liberty Burger - Lakewood
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger - Lakewood
1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Thin Mint
|$8.50
|Frito Chili Pie Burger - Burger of the Month
|$12.00
Our custom Beef blend topped with Frito Corn Chips, Texas Chili, Chopped Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese, and Mustard. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood - Hillside Village
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Frito Pie
|$7.69
Layered Fritos, all beef chili and shredded cheddar!
|Frito Pie Burger
|$12.34
1/2 lb Perfectly Seasoned Beef Patty, Melted Cheddar, Haystack Chili, Fritos, Topped with Queso, Served on a White Brioche Bun