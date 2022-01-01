Lower Greenville restaurants you'll love

Go
Lower Greenville restaurants
Toast

Lower Greenville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
French
Scroll right

Must-try Lower Greenville restaurants

Terilli's Restaurant image

 

Terilli's Restaurant

2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Terilli$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.
Terilli's Picattas$18.80
Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter
Pasta & Meatballs$18.50
Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce
More about Terilli's Restaurant
Carte Blanche image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Brioche Doughnut - Vanilla$3.00
Vanilla Glazed fluffy brioche. For the love of all things classic.
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
Pain au chocolat$4.50
Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy center filled with Valrhona dark chocolate.
More about Carte Blanche
Sundown at Granada image

 

Sundown at Granada

3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sundown Burger$14.00
Angus Beef, Bacon Whiskey Jam, Garlic Aioli, Smoked Gouda, Arugula, Pickles
Freebird Sandwich$13.00
Organic Grilled Chicken Breast, Honey Mustard, House-Made Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Sourdough
Italian$14.00
Mozzarella Cheese, House-made Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
More about Sundown at Granada
Old Monk Coffee Shop image

 

Old Monk Coffee Shop

2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.00
Florentine Taco$2.95
Drip Coffee$3.00
More about Old Monk Coffee Shop
Village Baking Company image

 

Village Baking Company

1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Scone$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
Bacon Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
More about Village Baking Company
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Sunrise Tacos$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
Latte$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
Morning Glory Bowl$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
More about Company Cafe & Bar
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
It's My Jam$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
Don't Get Salty$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Dalat Restaurant & Bar image

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North FITZUGH AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vermicelli Bowl$12.95
Assorted veggies on a bed of Vermicelli rice noodles, topped with peanuts, served with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu or +$2 for shrimp.
Vegetarian Pho$12.95
Tofu, bok choy, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro served in a vegetarian broth with rice noodles. Make it a veggie Raman and sub egg noodles.
Fried Rice$11.95
Fried rice with delicious pork sausage, bell peppers, onions, lemon basil, and your choice of chicken or +$2 for shrimp. Vegetarian option available. Add an egg for $1.50!
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar image

 

Terilli's Restaurant and Bar

2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$21.25
Lightly Breaded Chicken Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce
Small Caesar$6.00
Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing
Meat Lasagna$19.75
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Son of a Butcher image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Son of a Butcher

2026 Greenville ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slider Sleeve$45.00
Butcher's Dozen - Choose any 4 slider flavors (Feeds 4-6)
Comeback Chicken$3.95
Fried chicken, American cheese, comeback sauce, pickle
Classic Wagyu$3.95
Wagyu beef, comeback sauce, American cheese, pickle
More about Son of a Butcher
Zalat Pizza image

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (8657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
18" Meatza$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
14" Zealot$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
More about Zalat Pizza
Standard Service Dallas image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about Standard Service Dallas
OT Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

OT Tavern

3606 Greenville ave suite A, Dallas

Avg 3.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Fries$4.99
Pepperonni Slice$2.75
More about OT Tavern
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

PIZZA

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (5516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knots$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Alamo Club image

HAMBURGERS

Alamo Club

1919 Greenville Ave, dallas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Alamo Club
Restaurant banner

 

Summer Series at

1515 S Harwood St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Tub 46oz$5.00
46oz
Twizzlers$4.75
7oz
Red Vines$4.75
5oz
More about Summer Series at

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lower Greenville

Cookies

Tacos

Croissants

Lasagna

French Toast

Waffles

Nachos

Map

More near Lower Greenville to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 3.8 (13 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

South Dallas

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston