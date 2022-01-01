Lower Greenville restaurants you'll love
More about Terilli's Restaurant
Terilli's Restaurant
2815 Greenville Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Terilli
|$19.00
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Provolone Cheese on a bed of Angel Hair Pasta. Choice of Sauce.
|Terilli's Picattas
|$18.80
Lightly Breaded Chicken or Veal Sauteed & Layered w/ Zucchini & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Lemon Caper Butter
|Pasta & Meatballs
|$18.50
Large Serving of Angel Hair Pasta & Italian Meatballs in Family Red Sauce
More about Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Brioche Doughnut - Vanilla
|$3.00
Vanilla Glazed fluffy brioche. For the love of all things classic.
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
|Pain au chocolat
|$4.50
Flaky, crunchy exterior, pillowy center filled with Valrhona dark chocolate.
More about Sundown at Granada
Sundown at Granada
3520 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Sundown Burger
|$14.00
Angus Beef, Bacon Whiskey Jam, Garlic Aioli, Smoked Gouda, Arugula, Pickles
|Freebird Sandwich
|$13.00
Organic Grilled Chicken Breast, Honey Mustard, House-Made Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Sourdough
|Italian
|$14.00
Mozzarella Cheese, House-made Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
More about Old Monk Coffee Shop
Old Monk Coffee Shop
2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.00
|Florentine Taco
|$2.95
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
More about Village Baking Company
Village Baking Company
1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
|Scone
|$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
|Bacon Croissant
|$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
More about Company Cafe & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Sunrise Tacos
|$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
|Latte
|$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
|Morning Glory Bowl
|$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|It's My Jam
|$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
|Don't Get Salty
|$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North FITZUGH AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|Vermicelli Bowl
|$12.95
Assorted veggies on a bed of Vermicelli rice noodles, topped with peanuts, served with your choice of chicken, beef, pork, tofu or +$2 for shrimp.
|Vegetarian Pho
|$12.95
Tofu, bok choy, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions and cilantro served in a vegetarian broth with rice noodles. Make it a veggie Raman and sub egg noodles.
|Fried Rice
|$11.95
Fried rice with delicious pork sausage, bell peppers, onions, lemon basil, and your choice of chicken or +$2 for shrimp. Vegetarian option available. Add an egg for $1.50!
More about Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$21.25
Lightly Breaded Chicken Layered w/ Zucchini Mushrooms, & Provolone Cheese over Angel Hair Pasta in Family Red Sauce
|Small Caesar
|$6.00
Romaine Lettuce with Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese with Classic Caesar Dressing
|Meat Lasagna
|$19.75
Lasagna Noodles layered w/ Italian Sausage, Slow Roasted Brisket, Ricotta, Parmesan Cheese, Family Red Sauce. Italian Sausage & Meatball.
More about Son of a Butcher
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Son of a Butcher
2026 Greenville ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Slider Sleeve
|$45.00
Butcher's Dozen - Choose any 4 slider flavors (Feeds 4-6)
|Comeback Chicken
|$3.95
Fried chicken, American cheese, comeback sauce, pickle
|Classic Wagyu
|$3.95
Wagyu beef, comeback sauce, American cheese, pickle
More about Zalat Pizza
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|18" Meatza
|$22.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, and bacon.
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
|14" Zealot
|$18.99
All-beef pepperoni, sausage, salami, red onions, black olives, mushrooms, red bell peppers, and chives.
More about Standard Service Dallas
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL
|$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about OT Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
OT Tavern
3606 Greenville ave suite A, Dallas
|Popular items
|Ranch Dressing
|$0.50
|Fries
|$4.99
|Pepperonni Slice
|$2.75
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
PIZZA
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Knots
|$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip