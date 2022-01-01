Lower Greenville bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Lower Greenville

Old Monk Coffee Shop image

 

Old Monk Coffee Shop

2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.00
Florentine Taco$2.95
Drip Coffee$3.00
More about Old Monk Coffee Shop
Standard Service Dallas image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about Standard Service Dallas
OT Tavern image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

OT Tavern

3606 Greenville ave suite A, Dallas

Avg 3.5 (360 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Fries$4.99
Pepperonni Slice$2.75
More about OT Tavern
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar image

PIZZA

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (5516 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Knots$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
Alamo Club image

HAMBURGERS

Alamo Club

1919 Greenville Ave, dallas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Alamo Club
Restaurant banner

 

Summer Series at

1515 S Harwood St, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Popcorn Tub 46oz$5.00
46oz
Twizzlers$4.75
7oz
Red Vines$4.75
5oz
More about Summer Series at

