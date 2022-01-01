Lower Greenville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Lower Greenville
More about Old Monk Coffee Shop
Old Monk Coffee Shop
2847 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Iced Vanilla Latte
|$5.00
|Florentine Taco
|$2.95
|Drip Coffee
|$3.00
More about Standard Service Dallas
SALADS • CHICKEN
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL
|$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing
More about OT Tavern
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
OT Tavern
3606 Greenville ave suite A, Dallas
|Popular items
|Ranch Dressing
|$0.50
|Fries
|$4.99
|Pepperonni Slice
|$2.75
More about Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
PIZZA
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar
2708 N Henderson Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Knots
|$9.00
garlic, parmesan, provolone asiago whip