Lower Greenville breakfast spots you'll love
Village Baking Company
1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
|Scone
|$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
|Bacon Croissant
|$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
Company Cafe & Bar
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Sunrise Tacos
|$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
|Latte
|$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
|Morning Glory Bowl
|$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|It's My Jam
|$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
|Don't Get Salty
|$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
Standard Service Dallas
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD
|$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
|AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL
|$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
|CHICKEN COBB SALAD
|$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing