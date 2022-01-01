Lower Greenville breakfast spots you'll love

Lower Greenville restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Lower Greenville

Village Baking Company image

 

Village Baking Company

1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Scone$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
Bacon Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.

Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
3 Sunrise Tacos$10.25
The breakfast tacos filled with eggs and your choice of meat. Topped with cheddar cheese and served with a side of salsa
Latte$5.25
2 Shots of Espresso with your choice of milk. Served hot or over ice
Morning Glory Bowl$14.75
Ground buffalo, sauteed with onions, bell peppers and mushrooms. Served on a bed of spinach and topped with two eggs your way, guacamole, and salsa

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
It's My Jam$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
Don't Get Salty$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast

Standard Service Dallas image

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH SALAD$18.00
crispy chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, cheddar, grilled corn, carrots, pickled banana peppers, green onions & ranch
AHI TUNA SUSHI BOWL$20.00
avocado, cucumber, sushi rice, seaweed salad, spicy chile mayo, crushed wasabi peas, tobiko & sesame
CHICKEN COBB SALAD$18.00
grilled chicken, avocado, egg, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, crispy onions & blue cheese dressing


