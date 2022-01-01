Chicken teriyaki in Lower Greenville
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Chicken teriyaki Bowl
|$13.75
Chicken teriyaki sauteed with brussel sprouts, onions, bell peppers, and carrots. Topped with two eggs your way and avocado. Served with a side of salsa.
Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas
|18" Chicken Teriyaki
|$22.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.
|14" Chicken Teriyaki
|$18.99
Chicken, red onions, sweet teriyaki sauce base with a little sesame seed and swirl, and cilantro garnish.