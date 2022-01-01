Chocolate chip cookies in Lower Greenville
Lower Greenville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Carte Blanche
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
More about Company Cafe & Bar
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|$2.50
A pair of chocolate chip cookies. Pint sized, perfect for milk.
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|$7.50