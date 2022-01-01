Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Lower Greenville

Lower Greenville restaurants
Toast

Lower Greenville restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie image

 

Carte Blanche

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
Takeout
Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie$5.00
Brown butter and Valrhona chocolate with hints of molasses and vanilla. Slight crunch on the outside, soft on the inside.
More about Carte Blanche
Company Cafe & Bar image

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chip Cookies$2.50
A pair of chocolate chip cookies. Pint sized, perfect for milk.
More about Company Cafe & Bar
Dalat Restaurant & Bar image

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
Item pic

PIZZA

Zalat Pizza

2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (8657 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza

