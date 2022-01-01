Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cookie dough in
Lower Greenville
/
Dallas
/
Lower Greenville
/
Cookie Dough
Lower Greenville restaurants that serve cookie dough
Dalat Restaurant & Bar
2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
$7.50
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar
PIZZA
Zalat Pizza
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave, Dallas
Avg 4.5
(8657 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
