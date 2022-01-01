Grilled chicken in Lower Greenville
Lower Greenville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Terilli's Restaurant and Bar - 2815 Greenville Avenue
2815 Greenville Avenue, Dallas
|Spicy Grilled Chicken
|$21.00
Penne Pasta w/ Grilled Chicken, Sun-Dried Tomatos, Artichoke Hearts, Sweet Basil & Roasted Garlic Cloves in Spicy Garlic Olive Oil
SALADS • CHICKEN
STANDARD SERVICE DALLAS
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|1/2 GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$12.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$16.00
white cheddar, spicy cherry peppers, arugula, tomato & pesto mayo on sourdough
