Pancakes in Lower Greenville

Lower Greenville restaurants
Toast

Lower Greenville restaurants that serve pancakes

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Berry Compote Pancakes$10.50
Two gluten-free pancakes topped with a triple berry compote.
Topped with whipped cream.
For the BERRY LOVERS!
GF Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.75
Two GF pancakes served with homemade banana pudding and chocolate chips. Served with a side of pancake syrup.
Side Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.75
Six small gf silver dollar pancakes
More about Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Single Pancake$3.00
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX

