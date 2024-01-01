Pancakes in Lower Greenville
Lower Greenville restaurants that serve pancakes
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Berry Compote Pancakes
|$10.50
Two gluten-free pancakes topped with a triple berry compote.
Topped with whipped cream.
For the BERRY LOVERS!
|GF Banana Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$11.75
Two GF pancakes served with homemade banana pudding and chocolate chips. Served with a side of pancake syrup.
|Side Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$7.75
Six small gf silver dollar pancakes