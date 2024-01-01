Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Lower Greenville

Toast

Carte Blanche image

 

Carte Blanche Bakery

2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 5 (39 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sticky Toffee Pudding$6.00
Chocolate Sticky Toffee Pudding$6.00
Rum toffee sauce
French Toast Bread Pudding$7.50
More about Carte Blanche Bakery
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave

2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1118 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GF Bread Pudding$5.50
Cinnful gluten free bread pudding. Cinnamon, pecans and amazing gluten free pound cake make this bread pudding one of a kind. Topped with vanilla ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream.
More about Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$7.00
House-made bread pudding with strawberry syrup & powdered sugar.
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX
Item pic

 

Dalat Restaurant & Bar

2537 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$5.95
More about Dalat Restaurant & Bar

