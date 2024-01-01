Pudding in Lower Greenville
Lower Greenville restaurants that serve pudding
More about Carte Blanche Bakery
Carte Blanche Bakery
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$6.00
|Chocolate Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$6.00
Rum toffee sauce
|French Toast Bread Pudding
|$7.50
More about Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
FRENCH FRIES
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
2104 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|GF Bread Pudding
|$5.50
Cinnful gluten free bread pudding. Cinnamon, pecans and amazing gluten free pound cake make this bread pudding one of a kind. Topped with vanilla ice cream and a dollop of whipped cream.
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen - Dallas, TX
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$7.00
House-made bread pudding with strawberry syrup & powdered sugar.