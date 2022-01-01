North Dallas restaurants you'll love

Toast

North Dallas's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Latin American
Must-try North Dallas restaurants

La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

14225 Coit Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR$1.79
TRIPITAS$1.89
QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA$9.99
Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cup of Soup$4.59
Chicken Walnut$9.29
Albacore Tuna$8.99
BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

5301 Alpha Road., Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Trio$9.99
Onion Rings$3.79
Fat Straws 3 image

 

Fat Straws 3

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Pina Colada
Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy.
White Peach
The essence of fresh-picked peaches infuses the senses in this organic white tea infusion. Steeps a light and refreshing cup perfect for a mid-afternoon lift.
Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.
Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
Texas Baked Chicken Florentine$21.00
Bacon Wrapped, Spinach, Jalapeno & Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast with Crispy Spinach and Lemon Butter Sauce
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
Fat Straws 2 image

 

Fat Straws 2

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Make Your Dozen$28.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff Strawberry$2.50
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Empanadas 12 Cuts vegetable or Cheese (each)$3.25
Homemade Argentinian vegetable Empanadas filled with Squash, onions and parmesan cheese or filled with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
GOLD Family Meal for 3$69.85
INCLUDED:
Cheese bread
3 Argentinian Empanada.
Fire-Roasted Meat;
Tenderloin and chicken legs or Tenderloin and Argentinian pork sausage.Tenderloin and Picanha (top sirloin)
Salad choose one;
Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad.
Side dishes choose one;
Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas.
All orders include Argentinian chimichurri
Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz$13.00
Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR$1.79
FAJIQUESO$2.15
TRIPITAS$1.89
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TEXAS BURRITO$14.00
Vegan fajita, guacamole, fries, vegan cheddar & mozzarella cheese, chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and jalapeno sauce all rolled up in a flour tortilla. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
CAPTAIN KRUNCHWRAP$15.00
Krunchwrap filled with vegan fish & crab, serrano tartar sauce, pico de gallo, purple cabbage, and stone ground corn tostada. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Palate Grill image

 

Kosher Palate

7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sliced Brisket$50.00
1.5# or 3# of Pre-packed sliced brisket.
A mix of 1st and 2nd cut brisket sliced fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
Whole Chicken$18.00
Average 3 pound whole cooked chicken. Fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
Chopped Brisket$24.00
1# package of our famous chopped Brisket mixed with our signature BBQ sauce. Shredded fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tuna Nachos$14.00
Chicken Tenders w\\ Fries$8.00
Tuna TarTare$16.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Original Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Orange Chicken$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1lb Prime Brisket$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
1/2lb Pork Spare Ribs [aprox. 2-3 ribs]$9.00
Smoked over hard wood and done to tenderness
Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato
Choice of Jumbo Single, Double or Triple Meat Stuffed Baked Potato with all of the fixin's
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
Hen House Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
Little Devils$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Vanderslice$10.48
Two Quarter Pound Beef Patties, Two Slices of American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onions
Half/Half$4.35
Half Order of Fries and a Half Order of Haystack Onions.
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
Haystack Onions$4.25
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Yellow Curry$12.50
Thai Basil$11.99
Panang Curry$12.99
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice image

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side French Fries$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
Combo Fried Rice$7.19
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Offered in spicy (as pictured) or regular. Available in small or large.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$0.99
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Egg Croissant$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
Egg's Breakfast$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
Iced Tea$2.99
Liberty Burger image

 

Liberty Burger

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Traitor$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
Crunchy$9.00
With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Gather Coffee image

 

Gather Coffee

14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Chopped Salad$8.99
Más Wings image

 

Ojos Wings y Pizza

3701 W. Northwest Hwy, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
La Salsa Verde image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2728 Community Drive, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Salmon Sammie$18.00
Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2
Savory Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
Market Egg & Cheese$11.00
Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes
Restaurant banner

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE CLASSIC$7.99
Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style.
Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
CHICKEN TENDERS$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
CHICKEN KABOB$13.99
Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce
Maguires Dallas image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maguires Dallas

17552 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

TNT Sports Page

Location:\n14902 Preston Rd #716, Dallas, TX 75254, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
