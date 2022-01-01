North Dallas restaurants you'll love
North Dallas's top cuisines
Must-try North Dallas restaurants
La Salsa Verde
14225 Coit Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|TRIPITAS
|$1.89
|QUEZ ASADA/FAJITA
|$9.99
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Cup of Soup
|$4.59
|Chicken Walnut
|$9.29
|Albacore Tuna
|$8.99
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
5301 Alpha Road., Dallas
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Trio
|$9.99
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
Fat Straws 3
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Strawberry Pina Colada
Smoothie blended with strawberries and pineapple with a hint of coconut. Allergens: Dairy.
|White Peach
The essence of fresh-picked peaches infuses the senses in this organic white tea infusion. Steeps a light and refreshing cup perfect for a mid-afternoon lift.
|Mango Jasmine Tea
Mango juice infused jasmine tea. Sweet and fruity.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
|Texas Baked Chicken Florentine
|$21.00
Bacon Wrapped, Spinach, Jalapeno & Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast with Crispy Spinach and Lemon Butter Sauce
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
Fat Straws 2
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|Popular items
|Make Your Dozen
|$28.00
Chewy Puff mochi donuts are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
|OL Chewy Puff Strawberry
|$2.50
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
|Classic Milk Tea
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy.
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|Popular items
|Empanadas 12 Cuts vegetable or Cheese (each)
|$3.25
Homemade Argentinian vegetable Empanadas filled with Squash, onions and parmesan cheese or filled with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
|GOLD Family Meal for 3
|$69.85
INCLUDED:
Cheese bread
3 Argentinian Empanada.
Fire-Roasted Meat;
Tenderloin and chicken legs or Tenderloin and Argentinian pork sausage.Tenderloin and Picanha (top sirloin)
Salad choose one;
Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad.
Side dishes choose one;
Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas.
All orders include Argentinian chimichurri
|Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz
|$13.00
Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR
|$1.79
|FAJIQUESO
|$2.15
|TRIPITAS
|$1.89
TACOS
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill *****
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|TEXAS BURRITO
|$14.00
Vegan fajita, guacamole, fries, vegan cheddar & mozzarella cheese, chorizo, pico de gallo, lettuce, and jalapeno sauce all rolled up in a flour tortilla. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
|NUNOS AMERICAN CHEESEBURGER
|$10.00
Nunos American Cheeseburger- Soft & buttery brioche bun, QUARTER POUND BEYOND, American cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled chopped onions & jalapenos, and mayo. Includes side sauce option. Add-ons and customizations available. Sides optional.
|CAPTAIN KRUNCHWRAP
|$15.00
Krunchwrap filled with vegan fish & crab, serrano tartar sauce, pico de gallo, purple cabbage, and stone ground corn tostada. Plus choose your sides, and dipping sauce.
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Popular items
|Full Fajita Nachos
|$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
|Half Quesadillas Cancun
|$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Full Quesadillas Cancun
|$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Kosher Palate
7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket
|$50.00
1.5# or 3# of Pre-packed sliced brisket.
A mix of 1st and 2nd cut brisket sliced fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
|Whole Chicken
|$18.00
Average 3 pound whole cooked chicken. Fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
|Chopped Brisket
|$24.00
1# package of our famous chopped Brisket mixed with our signature BBQ sauce. Shredded fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tuna Nachos
|$14.00
|Chicken Tenders w\\ Fries
|$8.00
|Tuna TarTare
|$16.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Popular items
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Original Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
|Orange Chicken
|$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|1lb Prime Brisket
|$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
|1/2lb Pork Spare Ribs [aprox. 2-3 ribs]
|$9.00
Smoked over hard wood and done to tenderness
|Jumbo Stuffed Baked Potato
Choice of Jumbo Single, Double or Triple Meat Stuffed Baked Potato with all of the fixin's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Popular items
|Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
|Hen House Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
|Little Devils
|$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas
|Popular items
|The Vanderslice
|$10.48
Two Quarter Pound Beef Patties, Two Slices of American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onions
|Half/Half
|$4.35
Half Order of Fries and a Half Order of Haystack Onions.
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
|Haystack Onions
|$4.25
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
Best Thai Signature
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas
|Popular items
|Yellow Curry
|$12.50
|Thai Basil
|$11.99
|Panang Curry
|$12.99
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Popular items
|Side French Fries
|$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
|Combo Fried Rice
|$7.19
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Offered in spicy (as pictured) or regular. Available in small or large.
|Beef Vegetable Eggroll
|$0.99
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Egg Croissant
|$11.99
HAM, SWISS CHEESE, BACON
|Egg's Breakfast
|$11.99
3 EGGS YOUR WAY
|Iced Tea
|$2.99
Liberty Burger
5211 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|The Traitor
|$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
|Crunchy
|$9.00
With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.
|The Liberty Burger
|$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Gather Coffee
14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas
|Popular items
|Greek Chopped Salad
|$8.99
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Local Comfort Cafe
13534 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Salmon Sammie
|$18.00
Market bread with seared fillet of salmon, lettuce, tomato and purple onion * turn it into a melt +$2 *remix to a wrap +$2
|Savory Challah
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
|Market Egg & Cheese
|$11.00
Market bagel or croissant, scrambled eggs, and cheddar cheese served with homestyle potatoes
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|Popular items
|THE CLASSIC
|$7.99
Tender Chicken breast, marinated and crispy fried or grilled your style.
Served on a toasted Brioche bread with mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$13.50
Marinated chicken tenders, lightly breaded and fried crisp. Served with our potato chips or fries.
|CHICKEN KABOB
|$13.99
Hand cut and trimmed chicken breast, marinated, skewered and grilled, served with side salad, and roasted veggies. Side hummus, mixed pickles, pita bread, and choice of Jasmine Rice or Quinoa and a side of tahini garlic sauce