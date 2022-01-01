North Dallas American restaurants you'll love
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
5301 Alpha Road., Dallas
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Trio
|$9.99
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Wedge
|$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
|Texas Baked Chicken Florentine
|$21.00
Bacon Wrapped, Spinach, Jalapeno & Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast with Crispy Spinach and Lemon Butter Sauce
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
|Hen House Salad
|$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
|Little Devils
|$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
Gather Coffee
14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas
|Greek Chopped Salad
|$8.99