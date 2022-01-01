North Dallas American restaurants you'll love

BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

5301 Alpha Road., Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Trio$9.99
Onion Rings$3.79
More about BurgerIM
Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Wedge$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
Texas Baked Chicken Florentine$21.00
Bacon Wrapped, Spinach, Jalapeno & Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast with Crispy Spinach and Lemon Butter Sauce
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
More about Republic Texas Tavern
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Biscuits
Homestyle with Honey Butter Beurre Blanc Sauce.
Hen House Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, candied Texas pecans, goat cheese, green apples, cherry tomatoes, and garlic cilantro vinaigrette.
Little Devils$1.25
Sriracha spiked deviled eggs with shaved jalapeño.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Gather Coffee image

 

Gather Coffee

14185 Dallas Pkwy #155, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Greek Chopped Salad$8.99
More about Gather Coffee
Maguires Dallas image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maguires Dallas

17552 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
Takeout
More about Maguires Dallas

