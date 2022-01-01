North Dallas bakeries you'll love
Must-try bakeries in North Dallas
Fat Straws
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Horchata
|$0.00
Milky & sweet beverage made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
|Watermelon Cooler
|$0.00
SUMMERTIME FAVORITE! Watermelon Cooler made with fresh watermelon blended to perfection to beat Texas summers! (Picture shown with Green Apple jellies)
|Strawberry Banana
|$0.00
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Fat Straws
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|Popular items
|OL Chewy Puff Strawberry
|$2.50
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
|OL Chewy Puff Caramel Apple
|$2.50
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Caramel Apple Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour smothered in a gooey green apple glaze and drizzled with caramel sauce. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
|Classic Milk Tea
|$0.00
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
More about Cafe de France
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Brie Frites
|$12.99
TWO FRIED BRIE,SAUCE DIABLE
|Croque Madame
|$12.99
HOT BUTTERY CROISSANT, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, COVERED WITH EGGS. 2 SLICES OF BACON
|Western Omelette
|$13.99
RED BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOMS,
TOMATOES, ONIONS, HAM AND SWISS CHEESE