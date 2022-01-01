Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

North Dallas bakeries you'll love

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

Must-try bakeries in North Dallas

Fat Straws 3 image

 

Fat Straws

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Horchata$0.00
Milky & sweet beverage made from rice milk, cinnamon, and sugar. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
Watermelon Cooler$0.00
SUMMERTIME FAVORITE! Watermelon Cooler made with fresh watermelon blended to perfection to beat Texas summers! (Picture shown with Green Apple jellies)
Strawberry Banana$0.00
OUR CUSTOMER FAVORITE. Strawberries and banana blended with ice cream for a perfectly creamy smoothie. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
More about Fat Straws
Fat Straws 2 image

 

Fat Straws

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
OL Chewy Puff Strawberry$2.50
Strawberry Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze using organic strawberries. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
OL Chewy Puff Caramel Apple$2.50
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Caramel Apple Chewy Puffs are made with mochi flour smothered in a gooey green apple glaze and drizzled with caramel sauce. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
Classic Milk Tea$0.00
OUR MOST POPULAR DRINK. A perfect combo of golden tea with cream and sugar. Allergens: Dairy. (Picture shown with optional boba/jellies.)
More about Fat Straws
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Brie Frites$12.99
TWO FRIED BRIE,SAUCE DIABLE
Croque Madame$12.99
HOT BUTTERY CROISSANT, HAM, SWISS CHEESE, COVERED WITH EGGS. 2 SLICES OF BACON
Western Omelette$13.99
RED BELL PEPPER, MUSHROOMS,
TOMATOES, ONIONS, HAM AND SWISS CHEESE
More about Cafe de France
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0013 image

 

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0013 - Dallas, TX

10720 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
More about Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0013 - Dallas, TX

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in North Dallas

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Cake

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Pudding

Chicken Salad

Chili

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (957 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (282 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (299 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston