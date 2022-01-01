North Dallas bars & lounges you'll love

Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
Popular items
Wedge$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
Texas Baked Chicken Florentine$21.00
Bacon Wrapped, Spinach, Jalapeno & Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast with Crispy Spinach and Lemon Butter Sauce
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
More about Republic Texas Tavern
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse image

SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS

12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse

18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (942 reviews)
Popular items
Empanadas 12 Cuts vegetable or Cheese (each)$3.25
Homemade Argentinian vegetable Empanadas filled with Squash, onions and parmesan cheese or filled with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
GOLD Family Meal for 3$69.85
INCLUDED:
Cheese bread
3 Argentinian Empanada.
Fire-Roasted Meat;
Tenderloin and chicken legs or Tenderloin and Argentinian pork sausage.Tenderloin and Picanha (top sirloin)
Salad choose one;
Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad.
Side dishes choose one;
Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas.
All orders include Argentinian chimichurri
Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz$13.00
Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Popular items
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
Half Quesadillas Cancun$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Quesadillas Cancun$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
Maguires Dallas image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Maguires Dallas

17552 Dallas Pkwy, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2703 reviews)
More about Maguires Dallas
Restaurant banner

 

TNT Sports Page

Location:\n14902 Preston Rd #716, Dallas, TX 75254, Dallas

No reviews yet
More about TNT Sports Page

