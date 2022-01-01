North Dallas bars & lounges you'll love
More about Republic Texas Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Republic Texas Tavern
12300 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Wedge
|$11.00
Baby Iceberg, Tomatoes, Bacon, Ranch, Blue Cheese, Crispy Garlic
|Texas Baked Chicken Florentine
|$21.00
Bacon Wrapped, Spinach, Jalapeno & Cheese Stuffed Chicken Breast with Crispy Spinach and Lemon Butter Sauce
|Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
|$19.00
Yukon Gold Mashed Potato, Bourbon Tomato Glaze & Crispy Onions
More about 12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
SALADS • GRILL • STEAKS
12 Cuts Brazilian Steakhouse
18010 DALLAS PKWY, Dallas
|Popular items
|Empanadas 12 Cuts vegetable or Cheese (each)
|$3.25
Homemade Argentinian vegetable Empanadas filled with Squash, onions and parmesan cheese or filled with Parmesan and mozzarella cheese
|GOLD Family Meal for 3
|$69.85
INCLUDED:
Cheese bread
3 Argentinian Empanada.
Fire-Roasted Meat;
Tenderloin and chicken legs or Tenderloin and Argentinian pork sausage.Tenderloin and Picanha (top sirloin)
Salad choose one;
Green salad, potato salad, chicken salad or quinoa salad.
Side dishes choose one;
Mashed potatoes, black beans and rice or crispy fried polenta and caramelized bananas.
All orders include Argentinian chimichurri
|Chicken Breast With Bacon 16oz
|$13.00
Tender bacon-wrapped chicken breast
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Popular items
|Full Fajita Nachos
|$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
|Half Quesadillas Cancun
|$13.50
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Full Quesadillas Cancun
|$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo