Bisque in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve bisque
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Frozen Jalapeno Crab Bisque (Quart)
|$14.99
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
|Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.