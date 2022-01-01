Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve bisque

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Jalapeno Crab Bisque (Quart)$14.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.
