Brisket in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve brisket
More about Kosher Palate
Kosher Palate
7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
Our famous chopped brisket on a sesame seed bun topped with a dab of slaw.
Comes with a side.
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|1lb Prime Brisket
|$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
|Chopped Brisket Sandwich
|$9.00
|1/2lb Prime Brisket
|$13.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist