Brisket in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants that serve brisket

Palate Grill image

 

Kosher Palate

7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$13.99
Our famous chopped brisket on a sesame seed bun topped with a dab of slaw.
Comes with a side.
More about Kosher Palate
1lb Prime Brisket image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
1lb Prime Brisket$27.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
Chopped Brisket Sandwich$9.00
1/2lb Prime Brisket$13.99
Our signature - 16 hour Smoked Prime Brisket seasoned with the Pitmasters signature rub, sliced lean or moist
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

