Cake in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve cake

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$3.39
More about Paradise Bakery
Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tres Leches Cake$8.00
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming
More about Fernando's Midway
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Jumbo Lump Crab Cake$34.00
Crab Cake (Uncooked)$6.99
Crab Cake Sandwich$16.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Whole Cheese Cake$65.00
Chocolate Flourless Cake$8.00
Green Tea Ice Cream Cake$8.00
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.50
More about Cafe de France

