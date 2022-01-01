Cake in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve cake
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Tres Leches Cake
|$8.00
Vanilla sponge cake soaked in a classic sauce made with three types of milk, then laced with Spanish Liqueur 43 and served flaming
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Jumbo Lump Crab Cake
|$34.00
|Crab Cake (Uncooked)
|$6.99
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.00
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Whole Cheese Cake
|$65.00
|Chocolate Flourless Cake
|$8.00
|Green Tea Ice Cream Cake
|$8.00