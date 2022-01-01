Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve ceviche

Item pic

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
TOSTADA CEVICHE$6.99
More about La Salsa Verde
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fernando's Ceviche$16.00
White fish and shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeño then garnished with avocado
More about Fernando's Midway
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche$15.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ceviche$15.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice served with crispy wonton and fresh avocado
Ceviche Salad$16.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice atop of spring mix salad and avocado
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane

