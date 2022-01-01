Ceviche in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve ceviche
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Fernando's Ceviche
|$16.00
White fish and shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice and tossed with tomato, onion, cilantro, and fresh jalapeño then garnished with avocado
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Ceviche
|$15.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice served with crispy wonton and fresh avocado
|Ceviche Salad
|$16.45
Mixed of sushi fish in spicy yuzu soy sauce with green and chopped white onion, tossed red chili, lime juice atop of spring mix salad and avocado