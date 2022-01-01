Chicken salad in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve chicken salad
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Chicken Salad Scoop
|$2.49
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.29
Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.
|LG Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Salad Extra Chicken
|$4.75
Marinated and grilled chicken fajita
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
|SM Smoked Chicken Salad
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Individual Chicken Salad
|$5.45
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
|Pint Chicken Salad
|$10.00
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Mediterranean Chicken Salad
|$11.59
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Marinated Tomato, Cucumber and Basil.
Served with a side of Balsamic Greek Dressing and Habanero Slaw.