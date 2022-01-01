Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve chicken salad

Paradise Bakery image

 

Paradise Bakery

13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Scoop$2.49
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.29
Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.
LG Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Paradise Bakery
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salad Extra Chicken$4.75
Marinated and grilled chicken fajita
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
SM Smoked Chicken Salad$5.00
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Individual Chicken Salad$5.45
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Pint Chicken Salad$10.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mediterranean Chicken Salad$11.59
Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Marinated Tomato, Cucumber and Basil.
Served with a side of Balsamic Greek Dressing and Habanero Slaw.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Chicken Fritz Salad$12.99
BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES, SHOESTRING POTATOES , WALNUTS
More about Cafe de France

