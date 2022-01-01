Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Hell's Chicken Sandwich$12.95
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried boneless breast tossed in spicy chili oil with jalapeño brined pickles on a brioche bun. Served with house fries.
Kids Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Fried or Grilled Chicken breast with pickles on a brioche bun.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.00
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cubby's Chicken Sandwich$9.89
Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, and Mayo.
Taos Chicken Sandwich$10.89
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, and Pico De Gallo.
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Liberty Burger

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Chicken Sandwich$7.00
4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
NUNOS BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH$8.75
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH. Vegan buttery brioche bun loaded with BEYOND CHICKEN TENDERS, soy free mayo, pickles, & house pickled onions. Choose from a variety of add-ons, customizations, and sides. Sauce option included.
