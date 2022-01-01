Chicken sandwiches in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Hell's Chicken Sandwich
|$12.95
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried boneless breast tossed in spicy chili oil with jalapeño brined pickles on a brioche bun. Served with house fries.
|Kids Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Fried or Grilled Chicken breast with pickles on a brioche bun.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.00
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Cubby's Chicken Sandwich
|$9.89
Grilled Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles, and Mayo.
|Taos Chicken Sandwich
|$10.89
Grilled Chicken, Grilled Poblano Peppers, Pepper Jack Cheese, Guacamole, and Pico De Gallo.
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
More about Liberty Burger
Liberty Burger
5211 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Kid Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
4 oz Chicken Breast. Choose with or Without Cheese, and comes plain and dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|NUNOS BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$8.75
BEYOND CHICKEN SANDWICH. Vegan buttery brioche bun loaded with BEYOND CHICKEN TENDERS, soy free mayo, pickles, & house pickled onions. Choose from a variety of add-ons, customizations, and sides. Sauce option included.