Chicken satay in
North Dallas
/
Dallas
/
North Dallas
/
Chicken Satay
North Dallas restaurants that serve chicken satay
Asian mint
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
No reviews yet
Chicken Satay
$9.45
Turmeric marinated & grilled chicken skewer, house made peanut sauce, cucumber chutney.
More about Asian mint
Best Thai Signature
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas
No reviews yet
Satay Chicken
$7.50
More about Best Thai Signature
