Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chilaquiles$13.50
Scrambled eggs and corn tortillas combined with onions, tomatoes, chicken, and cheddar and jack cheeses and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHILAQUIL VERDE SAUCE 2oz$1.00
CHILAQUIL ROJO SAUCE 2oz$1.00
BREAKFAST CHILAQUILES PLATE$13.00
Fried totopo chips smothered in your favorite sauce, topped with vegan mozzarella, a side of black refried beans, and breakfast potatoes. Plus choose your breakfast protein. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream sauce, jalapeno sauce on the side, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas .
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***

Browse other tasty dishes in North Dallas

Bread Pudding

Chai Tea

Thai Tea

Vietnamese Coffee

Fudge Brownies

Sopapilla

Fried Rice

Cookies

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston