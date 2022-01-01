Chilaquiles in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Chilaquiles
|$13.50
Scrambled eggs and corn tortillas combined with onions, tomatoes, chicken, and cheddar and jack cheeses and served with refried beans and Mexican potatoes
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|CHILAQUIL VERDE SAUCE 2oz
|$1.00
|CHILAQUIL ROJO SAUCE 2oz
|$1.00
|BREAKFAST CHILAQUILES PLATE
|$13.00
Fried totopo chips smothered in your favorite sauce, topped with vegan mozzarella, a side of black refried beans, and breakfast potatoes. Plus choose your breakfast protein. Garnished with pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream sauce, jalapeno sauce on the side, and your choice of flour or corn tortillas .