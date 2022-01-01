Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (Jar) 200gm$14.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*(pack) 65gm$6.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pitch Fork Chili Burger$11.49
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.
Bowl of Chili$6.98
House Made, All Beef, No Bean Chili. Served with Tortilla Chips.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1435 reviews)
Takeout
Family Sweet Chili$39.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa, and salad
SWEET CHILI BISCUIT$8.29
A Jerusalem specialty made with sweet caramelized onions, seasoned with Sumac and sliced chicken breast. Griddled and served with tahini sauce and mixed pickles, all wrapped in a toasted pita bread
SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL$10.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in North Dallas

Chicken Fried Rice

Pad Thai

Cheeseburgers

Thai Tea

Bread Pudding

Cake

French Fries

Taquitos

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston