Chili in North Dallas

Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Drama Queen Original Thai Crispy Chili (Jar) 200gm
|$14.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
|Drama Queen Thai Crispy Chili - Original - Pack (65 grams)
|$6.99
Spicy, Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish!
|Drama Queen Basil Thai Crispy Chili *Asian Mint Exclusive*(pack) 65gm
|$6.99
Spicy Basil flavored Thai Crispy Chili! A Thailand product that will add a wonderful spicy crunch to your dish! *An Asian Mint Exclusive Product" (Large)
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Cup Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$4.95
Spiced creamy broth with corn, cilantro and tortilla strips.
|Bowl Green Chili Corn Bisque
|$8.95
Creamy vegetarian green chili corn bisque soup with crispy tortilla strips.
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Pitch Fork Chili Burger
|$11.49
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.
|Bowl of Chili
|$6.98
House Made, All Beef, No Bean Chili. Served with Tortilla Chips.
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Rd. #314, Dallas
|Family Sweet Chili
|$39.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa, and salad
|SWEET CHILI BISCUIT
|$8.29
A Jerusalem specialty made with sweet caramelized onions, seasoned with Sumac and sliced chicken breast. Griddled and served with tahini sauce and mixed pickles, all wrapped in a toasted pita bread
|SWEET CHILI GINGER BOWL
|$10.99
Homemade sweet chili with fresh ginger, sesame oil, served atop crispy chicken nuggets with roast veggies, and choice of Jasmine rice, or Quinoa