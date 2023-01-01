Chili burgers in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve chili burgers
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Pitch Fork Chili Burger
|$11.69
Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, House Made Beef Chili, and Onions.
More about Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood
Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood
5211 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Frito Chili Pie Burger - Burger of the Month
|$12.00
Our custom Beef patty is topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Texas Chili, diced onions, Fritos Corn Chips, and mustard. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.