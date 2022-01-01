Cookies in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve cookies
Paradise Bakery
13710 Dallas Parkway, Dallas
|Seasonal Cookie
|$2.79
Decorated cookie.
|Deluxe Cookie Tray
|$24.99
Fat Straws 3
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|OL Chewy Puff Cookies and Cream
|$2.50
Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
Fat Straws 2
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|OL Chewy Puff Cookies & Cream
|$2.50
Cookies & Cream Chewy Puffs are Japanese-style donuts made with mochi flour and house-made glaze topped with Oreo crumbles. You will love the crispy outside and chewy inside. They are perfect for tearing and sharing!
(mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day)
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|SM Cookies N' Cream Pudding
|$4.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Jumbo Sugar Cookie
|$2.49
|Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.49
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Fortune Cookie
|$0.10
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES
Cafe de France
17370 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Small Cookies
|$1.65
Liberty Burger
5211 Forest Lane, Dallas
|JOY- Cookies & Cream
|$9.00
Sweet cream with homemade gluten-free JOY-reos
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|OATLY COOKIES N'CREAM SHAKE 16oz
|$8.00
16oz Cookies n'Cream shake. Contains Oatly vanilla soft serve, oreos, almond milk, chocolate syrup, coconut whip cream, cherry, & rainbow
*made on peanut, tree nuts, & gluten shared equipment.
*NO MODIFICATIONS or CUSTOMIZATIONS. Shake will be made as described. Example: no cherry, you will have to remove the cherry yourself.