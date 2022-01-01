Dumplings in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve dumplings
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Tulip Dumplings
|$11.95
Pork, shrimp, carrot, mushroom, cilantro, green onion, and garlic, served with house made tangy soy.
|Steamed Dumplings
|$7.45
Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.
|Crispy Dumplings
|$7.45
Asian vegetables, house made tangy soy.

Street's Fine Chicken
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Bowl - Chicken & Dumplings
|$10.95
Classic savory cream broth with pulled brined chicken.
|Cup - Chicken & Dumplings
|$5.49
Classic savory cream broth with pulled brined chicken.