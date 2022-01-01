Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada$4.25
One enchilada with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
Dozen Chicken Enchiladas$45.00
One dozen enchiladas with chicken and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
Enchilada Dinner$14.50
Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering

17630 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Casserole
More about Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BANDERA ENCHILADAS$13.50
3 hand rolled to order enchiladas topped with jalapeno sauce, house made crema, & morita grapefruit sauce, served with black refried beans & Mexican rice, and filled with your choice of protein.
ANCHO ENCHILADAS$13.50
3 hand rolled enchiladas filled with your choice of protein & mozzarella cheese, topped with our house made ancho enchilada sauce, and garnished with more mozzarella & cheddar cheese *vegan. Served with a side of black refried beans & Mexican rice.
SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS$13.50
3 hand rolled to order enchiladas topped with vegan house made sour cream sauce and served with black refried beans & Mexican rice.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***

