Enchiladas in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve enchiladas
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Enchilada
|$4.25
One enchilada with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
|Dozen Chicken Enchiladas
|$45.00
One dozen enchiladas with chicken and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera
|Enchilada Dinner
|$14.50
Two enchiladas with cheese, chicken, beef, or spinach/mushroom and your choice of chile con carne, sour cream sauce, tomatillo sauce, or ranchera, and served with Mexican rice and beans
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Blu's Barbeque & BBQ Catering
17630 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Chicken Enchilada Casserole
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|BANDERA ENCHILADAS
|$13.50
3 hand rolled to order enchiladas topped with jalapeno sauce, house made crema, & morita grapefruit sauce, served with black refried beans & Mexican rice, and filled with your choice of protein.
|ANCHO ENCHILADAS
|$13.50
3 hand rolled enchiladas filled with your choice of protein & mozzarella cheese, topped with our house made ancho enchilada sauce, and garnished with more mozzarella & cheddar cheese *vegan. Served with a side of black refried beans & Mexican rice.
|SOUR CREAM ENCHILADAS
|$13.50
3 hand rolled to order enchiladas topped with vegan house made sour cream sauce and served with black refried beans & Mexican rice.