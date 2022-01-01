Fajitas in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve fajitas

La Salsa Verde image

 

La Salsa Verde

14225 Coit Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASADA-FAJITA$1.89
More about La Salsa Verde
ASADA-FAJITA image

TACOS

La Salsa Verde

2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (507 reviews)
Takeout
ASADA-FAJITA$1.89
ASADA-FAJITA$1.89
More about La Salsa Verde
Beef Fajitas image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Fajitas$20.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Chicken Fajitas$19.75
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
Full Fajita Nachos$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway

Browse other tasty dishes in North Dallas

Crispy Chicken

Fried Rice

Tacos

Pad Thai

Suadero

Salmon

Sweet Potato Fries

Pad See

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (1 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston