Fajitas in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve fajitas
TACOS
La Salsa Verde
2950 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas
|ASADA-FAJITA
|$1.89
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Beef Fajitas
|$20.00
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Chicken Fajitas
|$19.75
Served in a hot skillet with sautéed onions, mild peppers, Mexican rice and beans along with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
|Full Fajita Nachos
|$15.75
Bean and cheese nachos topped with grilled chicken or beef or shrimp fajitas and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, jalapeños, and pico de gallo