Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve flautas

Fernando's Midway image

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Flauta Dinner$14.50
Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Flauta$7.00
One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLAUTA PLATE$12.00
3 hand rolled to order corn tortilla taquitos filled with your favorite protein topped with morita and jalapeno sauces, sour cream sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black refried beans.
note: to avoid soggy flautas, sauces will be separate for carry out orders.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***

Browse other tasty dishes in North Dallas

Sopapilla

Fried Rice

Tostadas

Bread Pudding

Salmon

Cobbler

Thai Tea

Salmon Salad

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston