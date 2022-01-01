Flautas in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve flautas
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Flauta Dinner
|$14.50
Two crisp rolled corn tortillas filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
|Ninos Flauta
|$7.00
One crisp rolled corn tortilla filled with chicken and served with Mexican rice and beans
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|FLAUTA PLATE
|$12.00
3 hand rolled to order corn tortilla taquitos filled with your favorite protein topped with morita and jalapeno sauces, sour cream sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, and guacamole. Served with Mexican rice and black refried beans.
note: to avoid soggy flautas, sauces will be separate for carry out orders.