French toast in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve french toast

Item pic

 

Fat Straws

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
OL Chewy Puff French Toast$2.75
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Classic breakfast with a hint of sweetness from maple syrup and cinnamon. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
More about Fat Straws
Item pic

 

Fat Straws

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
OL Chewy Puff French Toast$2.75
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Classic breakfast with a hint of sweetness from maple syrup and cinnamon. (Mochi donuts contain gluten, dairy & eggs. Donuts are best when consumed on the same day.)
More about Fat Straws
Cafe de France image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • CREPES

Cafe de France

17370 Preston Rd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (1557 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Texas French Toast and Egg$13.60
Texas French Toast$11.99
More about Cafe de France

