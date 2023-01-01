Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve hummus

Republic Texas Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Republic Texas Tavern

12300 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (696 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Republic Hummus Board$14.00
More about Republic Texas Tavern
HUMMUS & PITA BREAD image

 

Angel Chicken Kitchen

7632 Campbell Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
HUMMUS & PITA BREAD$6.99
Homemade Fresh hummus made lemon juice, a touch of garlic, and olive oil and tahini, served with warm pita bread
GOAT CHESSE HUMMUS$7.99
Our Famous Hummus and warm pita, served topped with crumbled goat cheese and olive oil
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe - 13534 Preston Rd

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Market Hummus$6.00
Only Available for pick up on Friday after 8 am.
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe - 13534 Preston Rd

