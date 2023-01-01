Kale salad in North Dallas
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Kale Salad
|$12.00
More about Angel Chicken Kitchen
Angel Chicken Kitchen
7632 Campbell Road, Dallas
|NUTTY KALE & QUINOA Salad
|$10.99
Fresh Kale & Romaine, tossed with edamame, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, tossed with quinoa, and honey citrus vinaigrette. Topped with pecans, and cranberries
|KALE CAESAR Salad
|$10.49
Fresh Cut Kale and Romaine, tossed in our citrus Caesar dressing, tossed with parmesan cheese, roast red peppers and crispy pita croutons