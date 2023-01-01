Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Milkshakes in North Dallas

North Dallas restaurants
North Dallas restaurants that serve milkshakes

Item pic

 

Fat Straws

11810 Preston Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppermint Milkshake$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
More about Fat Straws
Item pic

 

Fat Straws

5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peppermint Milkshake$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
More about Fat Straws
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutella Milkshake$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Nutella and Crushed Chocolate Fudge Cookie
Banana Pudding Milkshake$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Banana Pudding Mix and Crushed Vanilla Wafers
Oreo Milkshake$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Crushed Oreo Cookies and Chocolate Cake Batter Mix
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village

