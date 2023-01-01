Milkshakes in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve milkshakes
More about Fat Straws
Fat Straws
11810 Preston Rd., Dallas
|Peppermint Milkshake
|$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
More about Fat Straws
Fat Straws
5301 Alpha Rd #38, Dallas
|Peppermint Milkshake
|$0.00
LIMITED TIME ONLY. Fan favorite is back for the holiday season! Peppermint ice cream blended into a smooth milkshake makes a great treat.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Nutella Milkshake
|$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Nutella and Crushed Chocolate Fudge Cookie
|Banana Pudding Milkshake
|$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Banana Pudding Mix and Crushed Vanilla Wafers
|Oreo Milkshake
|$6.25
Vanilla Ice Cream Base Blended with Crushed Oreo Cookies and Chocolate Cake Batter Mix