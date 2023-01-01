Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve noodle soup

Item pic

 

Asian mint

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shirataki Noodle Thai Coconut Soup$15.00
Coconut milk, fresh lime, tomato, mushroom, scallion served with rice noodles.
Shirataki Noodle Soup$16.45
Vegetable broth, thin rice noodle, bean sprout, scallion, crispy garlic.
Shirataki Noodle Spicy Tom Yum Soup$15.00
Spicy. Thai roasted chili paste, tomato, fresh lime, mushroom, scallion with rice noodles.
More about Asian mint
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Vietnamese Noodle Soup$12.00
More about Best Thai Signature

Browse other tasty dishes in North Dallas

Tacos

Soft Shell Crabs

Pad See

Shrimp Rolls

Quesadillas

Coleslaw

Chicken Tenders

Collard Greens

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (303 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1362 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (725 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston