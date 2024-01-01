Pancakes in North Dallas
More about ***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
TACOS
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|PANCAKE SYRUP 2oz
|$0.50
|PANCAKES
|$4.50
Your choice of 1, 2, or 3 pancakes.
*NOT gluten free
*Contains pineapple
*Contains almond milk
|BIG-TEX BREAKFAST PLATTER
|$11.00
BREAKFAST THE SIZE OF TEXAS!!! Fluffy pancakes or waffle, MEXICAN tofu scramble (TOFU, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapenos), breakfast potatoes, pancake syrup, plus your choice of protein. Add-ons available.
Pancake/waffle mix contains:
*NOT gluten free
*Contains pineapple
*Contains almond milk
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe - 13534 Preston Rd
FRENCH FRIES
The Market Local Comfort Cafe - 13534 Preston Rd
13534 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Classic Buttermilk Pancakes
|$16.00
Three jumbo buttermilk pancakes served with warm maple syrup, powdered sugar, salted butter topped with house whipped cream.