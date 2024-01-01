Pies in North Dallas
North Dallas restaurants that serve pies
More about ***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
TACOS
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|OATLY APPLE PIE SHAKE 16oz
|$9.00
NEW!!! Oatley soft serve shake made with real APPLE PIE!!!
***NOT soy free nor gluten free
|OATLY CHERRY PIE SHAKE 16oz
|$9.00
NEW!!! Oatley soft serve shake made with real CHERRY PIE!!!
***NOT soy free nor gluten free
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Warm Apple Pie + Ice Cream
|$11.50
Apple pie served sizzling in a hot skillet, topped with cinnamon ice cream, and drizzled with a brown sugar cinnamon brandy sauce
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Chocolate Pecan Pie
|$8.00
|Key lime Pie
|$8.00
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$36.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood
5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$11.95
Puff pastry, potatoes, peas, carrots and brined chicken tenderloins. Crust served on the side, perfect for take out.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas
|Frito Pie
|$7.89
Frito's Corn Chips Topped with House Made Chili and Melted Cheddar Cheese.
More about Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood
Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood
5211 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Pumpkin Pie Shake
|$7.50
|Frito Chili Pie Burger - Burger of the Month
|$13.00
Our custom Beef patty is topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Texas Chili, diced onions, Fritos Corn Chips, and mustard. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.