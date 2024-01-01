Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in North Dallas

Go
North Dallas restaurants
Toast

North Dallas restaurants that serve pies

***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
OATLY APPLE PIE SHAKE 16oz$9.00
NEW!!! Oatley soft serve shake made with real APPLE PIE!!!
***NOT soy free nor gluten free
OATLY CHERRY PIE SHAKE 16oz$9.00
NEW!!! Oatley soft serve shake made with real CHERRY PIE!!!
***NOT soy free nor gluten free
More about ***NUNOS TACOS*** - TAKE-OUT/ DELIVERY restaurant. Online orders MIGHT be ready 10 min before or after estimated time.
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Warm Apple Pie + Ice Cream$11.50
Apple pie served sizzling in a hot skillet, topped with cinnamon ice cream, and drizzled with a brown sugar cinnamon brandy sauce
More about Fernando's Midway
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pecan Pie$8.00
Key lime Pie$8.00
Whole Key Lime Pie$36.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market - Northwest Highway
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood

5211 Forest Lane, #108, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$11.95
Puff pastry, potatoes, peas, carrots and brined chicken tenderloins. Crust served on the side, perfect for take out.
More about Street's Fine Chicken - Forest & Inwood
Item pic

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village

6859 Arapaho #604, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Frito Pie$7.89
Frito's Corn Chips Topped with House Made Chili and Melted Cheddar Cheese.
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
Item pic

 

Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie Shake$7.50
Frito Chili Pie Burger - Burger of the Month$13.00
Our custom Beef patty is topped with cheddar cheese, jalapenos, Texas Chili, diced onions, Fritos Corn Chips, and mustard. Served on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Liberty Burger - Forest & Inwood

Browse other tasty dishes in North Dallas

Noodle Soup

Salmon Salad

Cheese Fries

Tortas

Chicken Fried Steaks

Pancakes

Quesadillas

Gumbo

Map

More near North Dallas to explore

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (305 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1359 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (759 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston