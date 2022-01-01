Quesadillas in
North Dallas
/
Dallas
/
North Dallas
/
Quesadillas
North Dallas restaurants that serve quesadillas
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
No reviews yet
Full Quesadillas Cancun
$17.25
Flour tortillas filled with jack and cheddar cheese and your choice of chicken, beef, shrimp, or spinach and served with fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo
More about Fernando's Midway
