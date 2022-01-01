Oak Cliff Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Oak Cliff restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Oak Cliff

El Taxqueño Taqueria image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Al Pastor Taco$2.00
Pork with pineapple.
Chorizo & Egg$2.25
Mexican Pork Sausage and Eggs.
Orange Juice$1.99
10 oz.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Xaman Cafe image

 

Xaman Cafe

334 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (72 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Panini$10.00
Local made bolillo bread served with
soup or salad. Pressed with your
choice of: Chorizo & queso oaxaca, Pierna ahumada, Chicken breast & queso fresco, Ham and cheese
Mollete
Bolillo bread, black beans,
melted chihuaha cheese, pico de
gal lo. Served with house salsa.
Pancake$12.00
Quinoa & 7-Gain flour pancakes served with your choice of Seasonal Fruit. Walnut in batter optional.
More about Xaman Cafe
El Ranchito image

FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

610 W Jefferson Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.3 (2432 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CHICKEN FINGERS$5.99
CH ENCH DINNER$12.50
COMBO TACOS$12.95
More about El Ranchito
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
GUACAMOLE$7.95
Avocado, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, lime
CEVICHE$14.95
Cod and shrimp cooked in lime juice, topped with pico de gallo and avocado
LAURA'S FLAN$6.95
More about La Calle Doce
Trompo image

TACOS

Trompo

407 W 10th St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2267 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Barbacoa Quesadilla$4.75
Shredded beef cheek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Campechana$4.75
Trompo, bistek, cheese, cilantro & onion on a 6-inch flour tortilla
Elote en Vaso$3.50
White corn, house-made ricotta, mild chile sauce, lime & crushed Takis (10 oz.)
More about Trompo
La Palapa del Sabor image

SEAFOOD

La Palapa del Sabor

118 W Jefferson Blvd, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (147 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
AGUACHILE$13.00
More about La Palapa del Sabor

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Oak Cliff

Tacos

Map

More near Oak Cliff to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston