Chicken enchiladas in Oak Cliff

El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Green Enchiladas with Chicken
|$9.99
Three Enchiladas filled with chicken and Monterrey cheese. Topped with spicy green salsa, onions, crema, & queso fresco; served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
|Red Enchiladas with Chicken
|$9.99
Three Enchiladas filled with chicken and Monterrey cheese. Topped with red chile guajillo sauce, onions, crema, & queso fresco; served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes, rice and refried beans. NOT SPICY.