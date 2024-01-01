Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Oak Cliff

Go
Oak Cliff restaurants
Toast

Oak Cliff restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Item pic

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Enchiladas with Chicken$9.99
Three Enchiladas filled with chicken and Monterrey cheese. Topped with spicy green salsa, onions, crema, & queso fresco; served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes, rice and refried beans.
Red Enchiladas with Chicken$9.99
Three Enchiladas filled with chicken and Monterrey cheese. Topped with red chile guajillo sauce, onions, crema, & queso fresco; served with a side of lettuce and tomatoes, rice and refried beans. NOT SPICY.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
La Calle Doce image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

415 W. Twelfth St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN ENCHILADA DINNER$13.50
More about La Calle Doce Oak Cliff

Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Cliff

Nachos

Flautas

Tortas

Chips And Salsa

Enchiladas

Map

More near Oak Cliff to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Lower Greenville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Upper Greenville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Durant

No reviews yet

Waco

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (741 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1159 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (759 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (401 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston