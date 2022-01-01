Oak Lawn restaurants you'll love

Oak Lawn restaurants
Toast

Oak Lawn's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Must-try Oak Lawn restaurants

Mike's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken

4234 Maple Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1477 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
3 Pcs Dark (Legs/Thighs By Availability)$9.95
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
2 Pcs (Leg + Thigh)$8.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
2 Pcs Breasts$10.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
More about Mike's Chicken
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Sandwich Plate$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
Sandwich Only$6.99
Served with plenty of BBQ sauce
Large Combo Plate$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Fried Chicken$12.00
Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.
Hell's Chicken$12.00
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.
Brie Mac & Cheese$4.00
Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Zalat Pizza image

 

Zalat Pizza

4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
14" Pepperoni Masterclass$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
18" Pepperoni Masterclass$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
14" Margherita$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Zalat Pizza
Roy G's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ROY – AL$9.00
Two super-thin patties with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce
and G Sauce on a sesame seed bun.
BONELESS BUFFALO BITES$10.00
Served with carrots and celery, ranch or blue cheese.
BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
More about Roy G's
Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse image

 

Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Holiday Catering Package$13.99
10 PERSON MINIMUM - Package Includes: Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Cream Gravy, Dinner Roll, Apple Cobbler, Iced Tea
Texas Two Step (10 PERSON MINIMUM)$13.99
Two Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
Taste of Texas (10 PERSON MINIMUM)$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
More about Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse

Map

Map

