Oak Lawn restaurants you'll love

More about Mike's Chicken
CHICKEN
Mike's Chicken
4234 Maple Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Pcs Dark (Legs/Thighs By Availability)
|$9.95
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
|2 Pcs (Leg + Thigh)
|$8.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
|2 Pcs Breasts
|$10.50
Served with 2 sides & biscuit
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Sandwich Plate
|$11.49
Served with 2 sides and plenty of BBQ sauce
|Sandwich Only
|$6.99
Served with plenty of BBQ sauce
|Large Combo Plate
|$16.49
Choose up to 3 meats - served with 2 sides, a roll and plenty of BBQ sauce
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Fried Chicken
|$12.00
Fried boneless breast topped with creamy gravy.
|Hell's Chicken
|$12.00
HOT Chicken sandwich: fried breast tossed in spicy chili oil, jalapeño brined pickles, brioche. Choice of side.
|Brie Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Shells in a creamy white wine cheese sauce, topped with panko and parmesan then baked to perfection.
More about Zalat Pizza
Zalat Pizza
4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|14" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$15.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|18" Pepperoni Masterclass
|$19.99
Zalat teaches a masterclass in the art of pepperoni pizza. We start with copious amounts of 100% all-beef pepperoni. Add a dash of oregano. A dash of cracked black pepper. And we anchor this greasy, savory, New York pizza deliciousness with crushed garlic.
|14" Margherita
|$17.99
Sliced Roma tomatoes, roasted grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and balsamic glaze.
More about Roy G's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Roy G's
4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|ROY – AL
|$9.00
Two super-thin patties with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce
and G Sauce on a sesame seed bun.
|BONELESS BUFFALO BITES
|$10.00
Served with carrots and celery, ranch or blue cheese.
|BUTTERMILK FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$11.00
Best Maid pickle brined chicken breast topped with creamy slaw, pickles and
mayo, served on a sesame seed bun with salted kettle potato chips.
More about Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse
Sonny Bryans' Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Popular items
|Holiday Catering Package
|$13.99
10 PERSON MINIMUM - Package Includes: Smoked Turkey Breast, Smoked Ham, Green Bean Casserole, Mac & Cheese, Mashed Potatoes & Cream Gravy, Dinner Roll, Apple Cobbler, Iced Tea
|Texas Two Step (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$13.99
Two Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)
|Taste of Texas (10 PERSON MINIMUM)
|$15.99
Four Meats, Potato Salad, Coleslaw, BBQ Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls, Relish Tray, Iced Tea, Sweeteners, Cookies, Disposable Plates, Cups, Flatware & Serving Utensils (For 10 or More People)