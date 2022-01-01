Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate chip cookies in
Oak Lawn
/
Dallas
/
Oak Lawn
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Oak Lawn restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
Avg 4.6
(10 reviews)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$1.49
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse
Zalat Pizza
4007B Lemmon Ave, Dallas
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
$7.50
Vanilla Ice Cream with Gobs of Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
More about Zalat Pizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Oak Lawn
Pies
French Fries
Crispy Chicken
Chicken Salad
Cookies
Coleslaw
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Oak Lawn to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Lower Greenville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Deep Ellum
Avg 4.5
(18 restaurants)
Downtown
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
East Dallas
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Design District
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Victory Park
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(274 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston