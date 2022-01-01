Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in Oak Lawn

Go
Oak Lawn restaurants
Toast

Oak Lawn restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Mike's Chicken image

CHICKEN

Mike's Chicken

4234 Maple Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1477 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.50
Crispy chicken tenders, organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Topped with dried cranberries, and trail mix with a choice of dressing.
More about Mike's Chicken
fbbf1ce2-299f-4fc1-a3e6-18af502b9d87 image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Brined and fried chicken breast topped with apple jicama slaw and smoked maple dijon. Served on a brioche
Crispy Chicken$12.00
Fried breast, apple jicama slaw, smoked maple dijon, brioche. Choice of side.
More about Street's Fine Chicken

