Crispy chicken in Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Mike's Chicken
CHICKEN
Mike's Chicken
4234 Maple Ave, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.50
Crispy chicken tenders, organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, and onions. Topped with dried cranberries, and trail mix with a choice of dressing.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Brined and fried chicken breast topped with apple jicama slaw and smoked maple dijon. Served on a brioche
|Crispy Chicken
|$12.00
Fried breast, apple jicama slaw, smoked maple dijon, brioche. Choice of side.