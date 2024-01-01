Pies in Oak Lawn
Oak Lawn restaurants that serve pies
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Inwood
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Inwood
2202 Inwood Road, Dallas
|Fried Pies
|$2.75
|Frito Pie
|$11.99
Fritos, Chopped Brisket, BBQ Beans, Cheese, Chives and BBQ Sauce
More about Street's Fine Chicken - Cedar Springs
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken - Cedar Springs
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Chicken Pot Pie.
|$13.50
Puff pastry, potatoes, peas, carrots and brined chicken tenderloins. Crust served on the side, perfect for take out.