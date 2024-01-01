Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Oak Lawn

Oak Lawn restaurants
Toast

Oak Lawn restaurants that serve pies

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Inwood

2202 Inwood Road, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (10 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pies$2.75
Frito Pie$11.99
Fritos, Chopped Brisket, BBQ Beans, Cheese, Chives and BBQ Sauce
More about Sonny Bryan's Smokehouse - Inwood
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken - Cedar Springs

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pot Pie.$13.50
Puff pastry, potatoes, peas, carrots and brined chicken tenderloins. Crust served on the side, perfect for take out.
More about Street's Fine Chicken - Cedar Springs
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Frito Chili Pie$8.79
Apple Pie$5.00
More about Roy G's

