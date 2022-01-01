Brisket in South Dallas

South Dallas restaurants
South Dallas restaurants that serve brisket

Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck

6407 s r l thornton fwy, dallas

Avg 4.9 (125 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Sandwich$10.00
More about Smokey Joe's BBQ - Food Truck
Off the Bone Barbeque image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Beef Brisket
Slowly smoked over pecan wood and hand seasoned with our secret dry rub.
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Smokey Joe’s bbq image

 

Smokey Joe’s bbq

6407 South Thornton Freeway, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
By the Pound Brisket$29.00
Brisket Potato$14.00
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
More about Smokey Joe’s bbq
1 lb Beef Brisket image

 

Off the Bone Catering

1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
1 lb Beef Brisket$28.00
1 lb serves 2-4
More about Off the Bone Catering

