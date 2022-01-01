Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in South Dallas

Go
South Dallas restaurants
Toast

South Dallas restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Off the Bone Barbeque

1734 South Lamar St., Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1414 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Chocolate Pecan Cake$0.00
Rose's homemade family recipe with three kinds of yummy chocolate and pecans. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole cake. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**
Lemon Pound Cake$0.00
Rose's special lemon pound cake. **Must give 24hr notice for a whole cake. Please call us at 214-565-9551 for more information.**
More about Off the Bone Barbeque
Item pic

 

Off the Bone Catering

1734 Botham Jean Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Pound Cake (12)$40.00
More about Off the Bone Catering

Browse other tasty dishes in South Dallas

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Cobbler

Tacos

Beef Sausages

Lemon Pound Cake

Baby Back Ribs

Brisket

Map

More near South Dallas to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Deep Ellum

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

East Dallas

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (880 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston