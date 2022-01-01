Chocolate cake in Trinity Groves
Trinity Groves restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AvoEatery
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Chocolate Cake Slice
|$5.25
COOKIES • PASTRY
Cake Bar
3011 Gulden Lane Suite 117, Dallas
|8" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 12-18)
|$43.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting
|5" German Chocolate Cake (Serves 2-4)
|$15.00
Mild chocolate cake, iced with caramel, toasted pecan and coconut frosting