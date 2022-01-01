Bread pudding in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve bread pudding
More about Hook Line & Sinker
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hook Line & Sinker
3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|Bread Pudding
|$5.50
More about Dock Local Uptown
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Bread Pudding Bites
|$7.00
Our delicious bread pudding bites deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with a vanilla sauce.
More about State and Allen
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Banana Bread Pudding
|$7.50