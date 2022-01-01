Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve bread pudding

Hook Line & Sinker image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hook Line & Sinker

3103 Lemmon Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (950 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding$5.50
More about Hook Line & Sinker
Dock Local Uptown image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bread Pudding Bites$7.00
Our delicious bread pudding bites deep fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar and drizzled with a vanilla sauce.
More about Dock Local Uptown
State and Allen image

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Bread Pudding$7.50
More about State and Allen

