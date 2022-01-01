Chicken sandwiches in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$12.95
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.95
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$18.00
Roasted Chicken, Smoke Pecans, Grapes, Apples, Alfalfa Sprout, Avocado, Butter Lettuce, Tomato
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet cayenne sauce, challah bun, side of blue cheese dressing
|Baja Chicken Sandwich
|$14.25
avocado, corn pico, pepper-jack, chipotle mayo, challah bun