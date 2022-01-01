Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Uptown

Uptown restaurants
Uptown restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$12.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.95
More about The Loon
Yardbird image

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich$18.00
Roasted Chicken, Smoke Pecans, Grapes, Apples, Alfalfa Sprout, Avocado, Butter Lettuce, Tomato
More about Yardbird
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.25
crispy chicken breast tossed in sweet cayenne sauce, challah bun, side of blue cheese dressing
Baja Chicken Sandwich$14.25
avocado, corn pico, pepper-jack, chipotle mayo, challah bun
More about State and Allen

