Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Uptown

Go
Uptown restaurants
Toast

Uptown restaurants that serve chili

The Loon image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

The Loon

3028 N. Hall St., Dallas

Avg 4.2 (247 reviews)
Takeout
Ben's Chili Burger$10.95
More about The Loon
Pho Crimson image

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Oil$1.00
Chili Paste$1.00
More about Pho Crimson
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
S&A Texas Chili (Bowl)$11.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
Fresno Chili Shrimp Fettuccine$22.00
bacon, sun-dried tomato, smoked fresno cream
S&A Texas Chili (Cup)$7.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
More about State and Allen

Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown

Rigatoni

Crispy Chicken

Clam Chowder

Huevos Rancheros

Waffles

Cake

Quesadillas

Key Lime Pies

Map

More near Uptown to explore

North Dallas

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Trinity Groves

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Oak Cliff

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Oak Lawn

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Design District

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

South Dallas

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Lake Highlands

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victory Park

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tyler

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Longview

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (543 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston