Chili in Uptown
Uptown restaurants that serve chili
More about The Loon
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
The Loon
3028 N. Hall St., Dallas
|Ben's Chili Burger
|$10.95
More about Pho Crimson
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Chili Oil
|$1.00
|Chili Paste
|$1.00
More about State and Allen
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|S&A Texas Chili (Bowl)
|$11.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
|Fresno Chili Shrimp Fettuccine
|$22.00
bacon, sun-dried tomato, smoked fresno cream
|S&A Texas Chili (Cup)
|$7.00
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives