Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Curry in
Uptown
/
Dallas
/
Uptown
/
Curry
Uptown restaurants that serve curry
PHO • NOODLES
Pho Crimson - Pho Crimson Cafe
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
Avg 4.1
(1353 reviews)
Sd Curry Soup
$6.00
Sd Large Curry Soup TOGO
$8.00
Sd Curry Soup TOGO
$6.00
More about Pho Crimson - Pho Crimson Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Uptown
Fish Tacos
Salmon
Dumplings
Pies
Brisket
Chili
Bread Pudding
Clams
More near Uptown to explore
North Dallas
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Lakewood
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Trinity Groves
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Oak Cliff
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
South Dallas
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Design District
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Lake Highlands
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Victory Park
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Sherman
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Durant
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Waco
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Paris
No reviews yet
Longview
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(648 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(584 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston